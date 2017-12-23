Classic Christmas cheer in Tewantin

SANTA came dashing through the roads into Tewantin on Monday morning, but he wasn't led by his reindeer.

Patrick Lloyd from Noosa Horses brought the man of the month to the town in his iconic horse and carriage, bringing some classic Christmas cheer to the town.

Organised by the Tewantin Traders Association, Santa and some other special guests brought smiles to families as they walked through town.

While Santa handed out presents to children who were on their best behaviour, the Tewantin Firefighters opened their fire truck up to the community.

Phill from Tewantin brought his children Nicole, Ella and Toby to meet Santa and see a fire truck up close.

"We heard about this morning on Facebook, so we brought the kids down,” Phill said.

"They've had some fun. It's been good.”

Patrick Lloyd from Noosa Horses took families and children for a ride in his horse carriage to celebrate Christmas on Monday. Amber Macpherson

The Tewantin Traders Association later thanked the community for supporting the event on its Facebook page.

"Santa came to visit today in Tewantin, everyone had a ball, even the grown-ups,” the post read.

"Lots of boys and girls have been very good and Santa gave them all a little pressie.

"The horse and cart rides were fantastic with lots of smiles and giggles. It was great to see the Tewantin community out having fun.

"The Tewantin Fire Brigade also showed up looking fantastic, and handsome as they handed out balloons. The street was festive with amazing music playing from some talented musicians, even Santa had a little dance.

"A special thank you to all the Tewantin businesses for making it happen and bringing the community some Christmas joy.”