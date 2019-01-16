Menu
Login
Property

Classic Coast home offers enviable relaxed lifestyle

16th Jan 2019 1:35 PM

THIS classic coastal home offers a chance to enjoy that enviable relaxed lifestyle so many seek.

You can wake to the sounds of nature and take a short stroll into the bustling Noosa Junction with a host of cool cafes, funky bars and delicious dining options.

Inside, timber floors flow underfoot and there is a fresh, neutral colour palette.

Light-filled and spacious home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and open-plan living.

The kitchen offers gas cooking, a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area.

There is a sparkling pool ready for hours of summertime fun, plus a large deck where you can relax and take in sweeping views over the treetops.

Situated on a large corner block allows plenty of space for a family to spread out. Noosa Main Beach and national park are within easy reach, making this a perfectly positioned family home for those who love to get outdoors.

2 MIRRABOOK COURT, NOOSA HEADS

4 Bed

3 Bath

2 Car

Pool

Agent: Patrick Reed and Kristy Miller at Belle Property Noosa, Coolum & Maroochydore

Contact: 0435 470 970, 0424 948 595

Features: Corner block, timber floors, light-filled open-plan living, high ceilings, air-conditioning, swimming pool, large timber deck, double lock-up garage

Area: 626sq m

Price: Auction on site Saturday, January 19, at 1.30pm

Inspection: Saturday 1-1.30pm

air-conditioning auction on saturday auction property classic noosa style comfortable living elevated corner block for sale high ceilings large timber deck lifestyle property open-plan living patrick reed and kristy miller at belle property n swimming pool timber floors
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Show support for Ugandan kids

    Show support for Ugandan kids

    News Enjoy a night of Ugandan culture and help raise money to fund a project through VOLSET

    • 16th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Best movies for the week

    Best movies for the week

    News Screening in Noosa

    Thai fare as it's meant to be

    Thai fare as it's meant to be

    News Dhom will say it with flowers

    Siblings present a String Spectacular

    Siblings present a String Spectacular

    News String maestros at Tewantin