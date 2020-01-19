Menu
Castaways Beach has wonderful views and vegetation which Noosa Council has fought a legal battle and won.
Environment

Classic coastal drive views saved from clearing

Peter Gardiner
19th Jan 2020 6:00 AM
ONE of Noosa’s best loved coastal views at Castaways Beach has been saved from a development clear-out.

The David Low Way oceanside block was earmarked for a six-lot subdivision until the Noosa Council refused the application, sparking a Planning and Environment Court appeal.

Councillors wanted to prevent significant vegetation clearing on sensitive coastal dunes and now the court has upheld its grounds for refusal back in January 2018.

Acting planning director Kerri Coyle said the development of the scale proposed would have seen the loss of significant sensitive vegetation “which plays an important role protecting the dunes from erosion”.

“The proposal also stood to erode the character of the area, by replacing the view – from the road – of vegetation and the ocean beyond, with a view of rooftops,” Ms Coyle said.

She said the council was also concerned about the amount of clearing needed to provide a safe line of sight for motorists entering and exiting the subdivision.

Ms Coyle said Noosa’s planning scheme included protections for native vegetation, as well as the vegetated character of the area and the views from David Low Way.

There is already a smaller two-block subdivision approved for the site.

“The existing approval permits development of a smaller scale and substantially less clearing than the applicant was seeking with the later application,” Ms Coyle said.

“Our consistent approach to enforcing and defending our planning scheme has helped shape Noosa’s look and feel so it’s great to see the courts again back our position.”

