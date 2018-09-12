Classic cottage close to town
AN original three-bedroom, one-bathroom classic home on a 1032sq m at Cooroy is set for auction on Saturday.
Marketed by Lian Scott at Wythes Real Estate, the property has zoning for semi-attached housing with the Noosa Shire Council.
Featuring timber floors, French doors, casement windows, VJ walls and high ceilings, the property is within walking distance of the town centre.
"The sellers decided in taking their property to auction as it is a unique proposition appealing to a variety of buyers,'' Lian said.
"There has been a varied response and interest from first home buyers, investment rental, developers, builder renovators and local land bankers.
"Buyers tend to stay for a long inspection as the home has a relaxed feel and there is a lot to take in.
"It is a large, flat block in an elevated location, with two-road access and on the Noosa side of Cooroy. "Ready to live in or extend and renovate, there is room for pool or a dog.''
The property offers plenty of potential, Lian said, being Noosa Council zoned for increased density in the area.
Semi-attached housing allows for two four-bedroom dwellings to be built to council guidelines while duplex apartments, free-standing or common wall, on this triangular block would need an innovative design.
For a full auction round-up see Noosa News Property this Friday.
31 KAURI ST, COOROY
Bed 3
Bath 1
Agent: Lian Scott at Wythes Real Estate
Contact: 0402 221 823
Features: Charming three-bedroom home with timber floors, French doors, VJ walls and high ceilings. Zoned Semi-Attached, short walk to Cooroy CBD
Area: 1032sq m
Price: Auction on site Saturday, September 15, at noon
Inspection: Wednesday 4.30-5.30pm, Saturday 11.30am