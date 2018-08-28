Classic makes the cut

KIWI VISITOR: Oliver Ferry, from Wellington, New Zealand, crosses the line first in the 120km category.

KIWI VISITOR: Oliver Ferry, from Wellington, New Zealand, crosses the line first in the 120km category. Alan Lander

INTO the valley of fun rode the 1200.

And the Noosa Classic rode into great success with its inaugural event on Sunday, with more than 1200 bike riders joining the action in an all-ages, all-capabilities day of fun.

The race is Bicycling Australia's third major Gran Fondo cycling event and its first for Queensland, with courses set out through the Noosa hinterland, to destinations such as Brooloo, Kin Kin and Ridgewood.

Event director Vanessa Burgess said she was very happy with the day's activities.

"Our aim is to identify the best regions around Australia for this event,” she said.

"We've done Bowral (NSW) and Clare Valley (SA), and we chose Noosa in consultation with all our stakeholders including Tourism Noosa to promote Noosa's hinterland as something special.”

More than a third of registered riders came from interstate with a large percentage making it a family holiday and staying on, both in the lead up to and after the event, she said.

"The Noosa Classic is about more than just cycling,” Ms Burgess said.

"This unique approach to fundraising gives the power and flexibility back to our riders. We've attracted hundreds of avid cyclists, all keen to enjoy a great day of riding and raising funds for a cause they're passionate about.”

The event offered a range of distances not based on winners, but personal times, including 160km, 120km or 45km categories, all starting from Read Park in Tewantin, into the hinterland.

"We hope to build the event year-on-year,” Ms Burgess said.

"And we want to involve the community, using local services and produce.”