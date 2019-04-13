Menu
ADAPTATION: Much loved classic story
News

Classic novel's Australian twist

by Caitlin Zerafa
13th Apr 2019 6:00 AM

IT'S a literary classic most of us have read and fallen in love with, and now The Secret Garden will be shown in a new light at this year's Anywhere Theatre Festival.

With everything from Vegemite to an Aboriginal actor, producer Helena Wylie said this Australian adaptation will have audiences experience the tale from a completely different perspective.

"Here Mary comes to outback Australia,” Ms Wylie said.

"Fifteen-year-old Mary having been orphaned in India travels to her uncle's outback cattle station in Queensland to begin a new life. Arriving as a lonely, stuck-up teenager ... she is suddenly confronted by the true blue Australian country way of life of 1923.”

"She soon befriends an Aboriginal worker who teaches her about Aboriginal beliefs and the powerful healing of nature.”

The play features well-known local Noosa actor Eileen Walder. Other aspiring youth actors as well as John Walter Whiting from the Wakka Wakka tribe make up the cast.

"We didn't want to use a theatre company so we have cast locals,” Ms Wylee said.

The cleverly adapted "Australiana” script has been written by Roger Wylie and the production is directed by Paul Ritchie and Rachel Halverson through Red Robin Entertainment.

The Secret Garden will show from May 16-19 at Peregian Beach Community Garden. Tickets at anywhere.is/secretgarden.

After Anywhere Theatre Festival, the play will perform at Brisbane Children's Hospital and later in the year as a fundraiser for Queensland's drought stricken farmers.

