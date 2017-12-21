Classic pinball arcade to open in Noosa

pinball arcade to open in noosa: A pinball and retro gaming arcade will open in Noosa early next year

IN TODAY'S world of digital entertainment, there's nothing like the lights and sounds of a classic pinball machine.

A Noosaville business is hoping to revive the old-fashioned fun that's become rare but still mesmerising.

Andre Sapsford runs a computer repair business, Qik Fix It, and plans to open a new venture, Arcade Box, next door.

He said he wanted to make use of the empty space with something a lot of people could enjoy.

"I needed a bigger spot for my business, the location was available, but this was a little too big," Mr Sapsford said.

"I wanted to take my hobby further and open it to the public."

Mr Sapsford teamed up with a pinball machine technician from Bundaberg called Steve, who brought down a collection of machines to set up.

Steve, who did not want his last name printed, said his machines range in ages and types.

"There's a 1967 one, a German pinball machine from 1978, which is a Rolling Stones one, it's extremely rare, a Shaq Attack machine," Steve said.

"There's arcades opened up in Sydney, Melbourne. But there's nothing like this, really, on the Sunshine Coast, even in Brisbane."

The pinball arcade boasts some very rare machines, with one dating back to 1967. Amber Macpherson

Arcade Box had a soft opening on December 16, which Mr Sapsford said was quite successful.

"We had the soft opening on the weekend. That went really well," he said.

"We had about 60 people come through."

Steve said he had noticed a recent revival in retro gaming as people rediscover the allure of what was once an amusement revolution.

"It's nothing like anything else. It's tactile, it's not digital," Steve said.

"It's 60 per cent skill, 37 per cent luck and three per cent magic."

Mr Sapsford said people are captivated by the uniqueness of each game.

"It's addictive. No two games are the same," he said.

Mr Sapsford also intends to open a virtual reality play room as part of Arcade Box.