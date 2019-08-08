Classical cello and jazz quartet

Danielle Bentley will play at Cooroy Butter Factory on Sunday.

Danielle Bentley will play at Cooroy Butter Factory on Sunday.

CELLIST Dr Danielle Bentley reprises her successful collaboration with a jazz quartet DB3 Plus! in the third concert of the Butter Factory Arts Centre jazz series in Cooroy at 3pm on Sunday.

Having worked extensively in chamber, orchestral, improvisatory, experimental and popular music contexts, Danielle brings a fresh dimension to the jazz standards, original songs and funky jazz grooves that are the hallmark of DB3 Plus!

Brisbane Jazz Club reviewer David Herbert described Danielle’s sound as “achingly beautiful” … a performance that “had the audience absolutely captivated”.

Jazz group personnel will comprise David Bentley (piano/vocals), Andrew Shaw (acoustic bass), Nathan Goldman (drums) and Duncan Macqueen (percussion).

David is an award-winning jazz/blues pianist, formerly based in Brisbane, but now living on the Sunshine Coast.

His first love is jazz though he is also a songwriter. He is well-known as the author of In A Broken Dream, a much-covered hit in Britain for his group Python Lee Jackson and, more recently, as a remix for Harlem rapper A$ap Rocky.

David has recorded seven albums under his own banner.

His latest DB3: The Lake Sessions, recorded at his studio on the shores of Lake Cootharaba, is available via www.davidbentleymusic.com.au.

Andrew Shaw is the bassist of choice not only for DB3 but for touring artists including US jazz stars like saxophonist Dave Liebman and guitarist John Scofield.

Andrew performs in a diverse range of genres from jazz to world music and classical.

Nathan Goldman is a tasty and swinging jazz drummer whose style defies easy categorisation. Prominent in the Brisbane jazz scene for the past 16 years, Nathan has performed with renowned interstate and overseas touring artists.

Pomona-based percussionist Duncan Macqueen began his jazz career in Melbourne, later relocating to Los Angeles, where he became much in demand as a drum programmer.