CLASSICAL: Pianist Mark Hooper will be part of a new series of classical concerts in Cooroy.
Classical music to become a Cooroy regular

7th Oct 2019 9:35 AM

COOROY will soon be alive with the sounds of Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart.

A piano concert on October 13 at 3pm will be the first in a series of classical music concerts planned for the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Mark Hooper will travel to Cooroy with two of his most talented piano students to entertain people from all over Noosa Shire.

Mr Hooper, a former lecturer in piano at Oxford University, said the concert would offer something for everyone. The music would be accessible for all ages.

“Playing with me will be Adrian Walker, who is a child prodigy,” Mr Hooper said.

“He’s only seven years old, but incredibly talented.”

Also featured in the concert will be gifted musician 13-year-old Victor Huang.

The October concert will feature a variety of popular classical music, including Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee, Mozart’s Sonata for Piano Duet, and three Tangos for Piano.

Mr Hooper, who runs the popular Concertiade series of concerts in the old South Brisbane town hall, said he was looking forward to helping to make Cooroy the musical hub of the Noosa hinterland.

Tickets are $35 and are available www.trybooking.com/BFRYI.

