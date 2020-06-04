Classrooms abuzz with eager learners

SCHOOL students across the Noosa Shire are settling back into classroom life after a long stint learning from home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Children at Sunshine Beach State School are glad to be finally back at school with happy faces in every classroom and across the playground.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Sunshine Beach Primary students Charlotte, Poppy, Isla and Marni.

And the staff agree they are thrilled to have the school buzzing once again.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Sunshine Beach Primary student Eden and Jinx.

Year 1 students Aurora and Arkie said they were happy to be back learning and playing with their friends.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Sunshine Beach Primary students Aurora and Arkie.

“There’s so much learning to do like characters changing in stories, maths and how we group numbers into 10s and 1s.,” Aurora said.

“I also missed my teacher.”

Arkie said: “I missed playing games with my friends. I love maths games the best.”

BACK TO SCHOOL: Sunshine Beach Primary student Verna.

Year 1 student Verna said: “We learn a lot at school. It’s fun!”

“I’m excited to be playing the Bear game at school,” Prep student Charlie said.