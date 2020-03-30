Classrooms move online for Coast students

ONLINE: St Andrew's Anglican College have developed an online learning program in response to COVID-19. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

WITH schools across Queensland turning to online learning this week one Coast school has developed an online community ready to help their students, teachers and parents navigate the transition.

St Andrew’s Anglican College developed and launched an online learning website they hope with be a comprehensive go to, not only for their student but the entire community.

Principal Chris Ivey said in developing this unique tool for families everywhere, he wanted to reassure the community they were not alone.

“We are rising to the challenge and thinking differently about how we do things,” Mr Ivey said.

“One of our core values is building connections so, despite the unusual situation we find ourselves in, we are committed to providing unique, engaging and broad educational opportunities for all our students, and those beyond our college.”

This move have been made in response to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision schools would move to pupil-free days this week ahead of the April break, to allow teachers to prepare for remote learning.

This is exempt to parents who were still required to go to work.

The St Andrew’s website will be updated daily with fresh content from the staff at St Andrew’s and provides a wealth of resources, links, videos, help guides and more, to help with both learning and wellbeing in these difficult times.

All students will have access to a device to enable them to continue learning at home and engage with their teachers and classmates via live conferencing and our learning platforms.

Teachers will implement other initiatives including daily challenges from the sport department, food technology students cooking meals for their families and private music tutorials.

New ideas and learning styles will continue to be integrated into he program.

“I am in awe of our dedicated teachers who have come up with some amazing ideas to keep our students engaged and learning online,” Mr Ivey said.

“We have started sharing these ideas on our website, and I encourage teachers across Queensland and Australia to jump onto our website and share what they are doing.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what our colleagues are coming up with.”

“We are confident that we can provide our students with a strong, online teaching and learning experience and are committed to staying connected with our students and staff, as we all face challenges that we could never have imagined.”

St Andrew’s Anglican College will be transitioning to online learning, for all our students

The St Andrew’s Anglican College Online Learning website can be accessed at www.saac.qld.edu.au.