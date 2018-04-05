Classy contemporary living

YOU will love this classy two-storey home located in the heart of Noosa where you can enjoy views of Doonella Lake from your balcony and unwind after a long day.

DAMIEN BREDBERG

Experience convenient living with schools, shops, parks, hospital, beaches, river and everything Noosa has to offer within five minutes from your front door.

One of the first things you will notice, other than a beautifully manicured garden, is the modern and contemporary design of the home which remains consistent throughout.

The main kitchen features trendy subway tiling, ample cupboard space with a vanilla finish and exquisite lighting.

Relax in your private pool surrounded by timber decking and beautiful foliage.

DAMIEN BREDBERG

A dual living opportunity for the savvy investor/owner with a downstairs area that may be completely closed off as a separate dwelling featuring its own kitchenette, bathroom with washing machine, two good sized voguish bedrooms and a lounge room.

Downstairs also features an exceptionally commodious laundry.

Moving back upstairs we have three more chic and spacious bedrooms with the main bedroom boasting a walk-in wardrobe and polished ensuite.

The main living area next to the kitchen offers an expansive open plan with a lounge room, sun corner, and dining area. There is also an additional bathroom and separate toilet upstairs.

Recently renovated, modern, fully furnished and so much to offer; you simply must put this home on your shortlist to inspect.

DAMIEN BREDBERG

NOOSAVILLE

48 Goodchap Street

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car, Pool

Features: Recently renovated, classy, two-storey home with lake views, air-conditioning. Private pool. Fully furnished option available. Fully fenced plus electric gate

Price: Auction on site Saturday, May 5

Agent: O'Neil Cole at Dowling Neylan Real Estate

Contact: 0412 044 872

Inspection: Saturday 1-1.30pm