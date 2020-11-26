Classy rebirth pitched for Noosa’s retail gateway

An artist’s impression of the new look for the southern retail entrance to Noosa Junction.

One of Noosa's leading property development couples wants to redevelop shops and office space at the entrance to Noosa Junction.

The Sunshine Coast Daily recently revealed Brian and Angelika Hannon had a $47 million property portfolio in Noosa and Brisbane including prime Hasting St and Eumundi-Noosa Rd sites.

Now they are looking to make an eye-catching architectural statement at the southern end of the Junction.

Coast consultants for the Hannon's Darwin-based company BDH Group Investments have held pre-lodgement meetings with Noosa Council to discuss the application made last week.

It includes designs by Noosa architect Tim Ditchfield.

The existing shops in Noosa Junction developed 40 years ago.

Previous Daily property searches showed the Hannons owned 1/55 Hastings St and 2/55 Hastings St, part of their $10 million property portfolio along the prime tourist strip.

The 55 Hastings St building is home to some of the most expensive units on the strip with the Daily reporting one selling last year for $14 million.

They also own the 7-Eleven service station and KFC at 139 and 143 Eumundi Noosa Rd, the building occupied by Noosa Longboards at 2/55 Hastings St and the retail building tenanted by a jeweller at 3/71 Hastings St.

The rest of their portfolio includes an industrial building on Eumundi Noosa Rd and Rene St in Noosaville.

The 7-Eleven service station and KFC building on Eumundi Noosa Rd is part of the BDH Group Investments.

The existing two-storey Noosa Junction building is owned by BDH Group with shops fronting Sunshine Beach Rd on the corner of Berrima Row and has been used as shops and offices for the past 40 years.

It would be demolished to make way for the new development.

Council development guidelines encourage new development to be of high quality "Noosa style" design.

The site is considered by the council as a key corner with the potential to make a significant contribution to the built form character and experience of Noosa Junction.

Mr Ditchfield's design team has been working with council architectural consultant Noel Robinson to ensure the final building enhances the Junction's appeal.

His design incorporates two ground floor retail tenancies of 55sq m and 70sq m fronting Sunshine Beach Rd with a first-floor office space of 300sq m plus nine onsite carparking spaces with vehicle access off Berrima Row.

The application said lightweight roofs contributed to a "contemporary Queenslander" aesthetic and broke down the bulk and scale of the building.

A proposal outlined in the application is for a cafe on the ground floor, a meeting space on the first floor with a balcony and an internal courtyard garden bed.

BDH Group has been contacted for comment.