One of Noosa artist's Claude Luguel' impressive works.
News

Claude’s talent on show in Tewantin

28th Feb 2020 6:00 PM

FRENCH-born artist Claude Luguel is opening Tewantin home for an exhibition and sale of his striking works at 15 Gumnut Court in Tewantin on Saturday February 29 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Calude completed fine arts studies in Toulouse and continued in graphic reproduction, living and working for 10 years in Paris before spending 11 years in the South Pacific.

His works have been inspired by local scenes of everyday life in Noumea, New Caledonia ane he also worked as a cartoonist for the French newspaper, “La France Australe”.

He has found much inspiration through travel in India, Turkey, Greece, Morocco, France, Spain, Uzbekistan and Australia, providing some of the themes for his work.

His experimentation with various textures and pigments offers a depth and individuality seldom seen in canvas works.

With artworks displayed in galleries in Melbourne and abroad, it is not hard to get a glimpse of his unique style, variety of subject, and quality of consistently eye-pleasing compositions.

Claude has participated in various art exhibitions, and has had several solo art exhibitions, in Melbourne and in Noumea.

