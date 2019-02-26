'Clean it up for Ian' as Noosa inspired to collect rubbish

COMING CLEAN: NICA volunteers at last year's Clean Up Australia Day make a major difference to our green surrounds.

THIS year's clean-up of rubbish around Noosa is for the memory of former master yachtsman Ian Kiernan, who passed away in October.

Clean Up Australia Day is a national event initiated by Mr Kiernan in 1989 when he began collecting rubbish around Sydney Harbour.

The idea came to him after he sailed through the oceans of the world in his yacht "Spirit of Sydney” and was shocked by the pollution and rubbish that he continually encountered in areas such as the Sargasso Sea in the Caribbean.

He decided to act.

This simple idea has become the nation's largest community-based environmental event that every year sees Noosa residents take to the parks, bushland, illegal rubbish dumping hotspots and waterways to help the biosphere.

The collection's driving force in Noosa, councillor Joe Jurisevic, said this year was an important one.

"Given the passing of Ian Kiernan, it is a significant one for many that have been involved over the years,” he said.

Cr Jurisevic said Mr Kiernan believed that Clean Up belonged to the millions of volunteers who had taken to their streets, beaches, parks, bushland and waterways to remove the rubbish that was bothering them.

"More recently this has extended to the thousands who take actions such as saying no to a plastic bag at the checkout,” he said.

He said refusing a single-use item or returning bottles and cans through the reintroduction of a container deposit scheme in most states across Australia was behind the ethos of this year's event - "Change Starts With You.”

Cr Jurisevic said locally the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association was all set for Clean Up Australia Day, with 24 registered sites around the Noosa Biosphere where people could join local community groups and volunteers to get involved.

This year, NICA chair Bruce Hallett hopes to continue putting focus on clean-up sites along the Noosa River and ridding the river of rubbish.

"NICA and many others have been cleaning up the Noosa River, wetlands and creeks and helping to maintain and enhance the health and natural amenity of our waterways, for most of the past decade,” he said.

"The lower river, estuary and lakes are the central components of Noosa's urban biosphere and need more careful management and attention.”

Cr Jurisevic and NICA manager Gil Studdock are calling on that strong sense of Noosa spirit to be reflected in strong volunteer numbers in Australia's biggest community event.