Clean-up takes record rubbish haul out of local river

CLEANUP: The flotilla sets sail for the big clean-up on Sunday.

THE Noosa River system is now a massive 1.4 tonnes lighter in undesirable contents, thanks to Sunday's Noosa River Paddle Against Plastic event.

"The clean up went really well,” Boomerang Bags Noosa spokeswoman Desire Gralton said.

"We had about 35 to 40 people who joined in with lots of kayaks heading out over Lake Doonella with most of the waste (found) stuck in the mangroves.”

Mark Harvey from Ocean Crusaders said the final weight for the weekend clean-up was 1.4 tonnes.

"That's 300kg more than last year so well done, everyone,” he said.

All the "usual suspects” of river trash were there including plastic bags, bottles, bottle tops, loads of cigarette butts plus a leather recliner chair which looked a bit worse for wear.

Boomerang Bags arranged catering from Meals on Wheels Tewantin, rewarding the clean up crew with delicious savoury muffins, sausage rolls and quiches.

"We believe in supporting local groups and it certainly paid off,” Ms Gralton said.

BBN also made limited edition Ocean Crusaders Boomerang Bags, sales going to OC's clean-up efforts.