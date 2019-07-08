Menu
Login
CLEANUP: The flotilla sets sail for the big clean-up on Sunday.
CLEANUP: The flotilla sets sail for the big clean-up on Sunday.
News

Clean-up takes record rubbish haul out of local river

by Alan Lander
8th Jul 2019 4:30 PM

THE Noosa River system is now a massive 1.4 tonnes lighter in undesirable contents, thanks to Sunday's Noosa River Paddle Against Plastic event.

"The clean up went really well,” Boomerang Bags Noosa spokeswoman Desire Gralton said.

"We had about 35 to 40 people who joined in with lots of kayaks heading out over Lake Doonella with most of the waste (found) stuck in the mangroves.”

Mark Harvey from Ocean Crusaders said the final weight for the weekend clean-up was 1.4 tonnes.

"That's 300kg more than last year so well done, everyone,” he said.

All the "usual suspects” of river trash were there including plastic bags, bottles, bottle tops, loads of cigarette butts plus a leather recliner chair which looked a bit worse for wear.

Boomerang Bags arranged catering from Meals on Wheels Tewantin, rewarding the clean up crew with delicious savoury muffins, sausage rolls and quiches.

"We believe in supporting local groups and it certainly paid off,” Ms Gralton said.

BBN also made limited edition Ocean Crusaders Boomerang Bags, sales going to OC's clean-up efforts.

boomerang bags noosa clean up noosa paddle against plastic noosa river noosa river system ocean crusaders rubbish
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Embracing NAIDOC Week in Noosa

    Embracing NAIDOC Week in Noosa

    News This week is a chance for locals to gain a better understanding of Indigenous Australian culture for annual NAIDOC Week celebrations

    Chance to check out what's on at USC

    Chance to check out what's on at USC

    News Considering university? USC is holding their annual open day

    Tewantin State celebrates NAIDOC Week

    Tewantin State celebrates NAIDOC Week

    News Plenty of talent on show