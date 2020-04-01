Cleaning company’s ‘game plan’ against virus

CLEAN: A Doonan-based cleaning company, Ecovia, are carrying out a game plan to help protect businesses and residents against the spread of COVID-19.

CLEAN: A Doonan-based cleaning company, Ecovia, are carrying out a game plan to help protect businesses and residents against the spread of COVID-19.

A DOONAN-based cleaning company have spent recent weeks carrying out a game plan to help protect businesses and residents against the spread of COVID-19.

Ecovia have unveiled a strategy to help families and businesses avoid infection and while novel coronavirus caught many on the backfoot, it’s a scenario the cleaning firm have prepared for long in advance.

Ecovia’s founders Rowland and Rieko McKindlay know the risks COVID-19 poses and routinely risk-assess dozens of potential scenarios, infectious outbreaks being one of them.

“Ecovia’s priority has always been to keep our local community healthy here in the Sunny Coast,” Rowland said.

“Whether it’s businesses or residents, the people we’re protecting are all of our families, friends, colleagues and neighbours.”

“We’ve scaled up our services to meet demand, and are well-equipped to deal with every scenario.”

They’re packing some serious firepower in the fight against coronavirus offering a range of disinfection services for homes, offices and commercial sites.

Rowland said Ecovia sanitises key areas in homes and work areas using licensed, professional-grade disinfectant made from non-toxic, plant-based substances.

Ecovia has also rolled out new measures in the fight against coronavirus, introducing a consultation service for commercial property disinfection.

Due to the speed at which the situation is changing on the ground Rieko stressed the importance of the community taking the necessary steps without delay.

“Businesses and residents are understandably concerned, and that’s why we urge them to be proactive in getting the needed protection to assuage their fears,” Rieko said.

“We’re mobilised and ready to help, a phone call is all that’s needed for us to take action and safeguard staff, customers and local families.”

For more visit www.ecovia.com.au.