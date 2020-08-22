CLEANING UP: $22k to remove rotting river hulk

That sinking feeling in the Noosa River.

A rotting hulk named Vincent is the latest eyesore to be removed from the Noosa River as part of the statewide $20 million War on Wrecks.

At almost 10m long, the river hazard off Goat Island was removed by a local contractor at a cost of $22,000.

HEAVE HO: Noosa’s war on wrecks

Watery demise for houseboat

Maritime Safety Queensland state general manager Angus Mitchell said the rusting steel and timber vessel was deteriorating off Goat Island, creating a significant navigational and environmental hazard.

Mr Mitchell said the removal supported four jobs at a time when work was needed most.

“Vincent was deemed abandoned property and was removed as part of the War on Wrecks activity,” he said.

Another vessel called the Alimony sank in May, prompting Maritime Safety Queensland intervention.

“The vessel has a new owner and has been salvaged, restored and is now moored in the Noosa River,” Mr Mitchell said.

He said since January, 12 vessels of interest on the Noosa River and surrounding waterways had been identified under the program.

A houseboat goes under on the Noosa River.

“Five of those vessels were either repaired by the owners or action was taken to resolve the issue by the owner,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Six vessels are the subject of compliance and enforcement activities.”

The War on Wrecks task force chair and state MP Kim Richards said action on the Sunshine Coast was a key part of the war with the vanishing of the Vincent officially marking the halfway point with more than 600 vessels removed.

Maritime Safety Queensland’s online update said that included 330 vessels from the Sunshine Coast down to the Gold Coast with another 80 being monitored.

Removals have included one vessel from Quambi Place in Noosa, the Duck Pond section of Mooloolah River and Golden Beach in the Pumicestone Passage.

Vessels identified as a hazard where the owners cannot be located can be the subject of an advertised seizure notice.

Maritime Safety Queensland shipping inspector Ben Bosschieter on August 10 issued notices on three vessels believed abandoned in the Caboolture River.

Going under in Noosa is not all that uncommon for some vessels.

Two were dismasted fibreglass sail boats and a third sailboat had its mast intact.

The boats will be seized and either sold or destroyed, depending on further inspection, if the owners do not come forward to claim them by September 7.

Ms Richards and her task force will be in Noosa on Saturday at a fully booked public forum at Peppers Noosa Resort from 10.30am to discuss what more needs to be done.

“The War on Wrecks program has been a huge success on the coast in terms of cleaning up local waterways,” Ms Richards said.

“It’s also been a reliable source of work for local marine businesses too.

“There’s at least a few jobs created by each individual salvage project, and those marine businesses in turn use local equipment hire for bobcats and other machinery, while scrapyards reap the benefits of dismantling the boats.”

Mr Mitchell said the Noosa forum was seeking comment on issues relating to licensing, registration and vessel identification.

“These are key issues supporting the task force approach to promoting responsible boat ownership,” he said.