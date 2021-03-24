Menu
More than 300mm of rain has saturated parts of the Sunshine Coast in recent days. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Weather

Clear blue skies make sunny return to Coast

Matty Holdsworth
24th Mar 2021 10:06 AM
Nearly double the Sunshine Coast’s usual March rainfall total has saturated the region in just four days but sunny relief is on the way.

The weather bureau’s James Thompson said Maroochydore, Caboolture and Yandina Creek had all recorded more than 300mm in the past seven days.

Bli Bli and Sunshine Coast Airport also recorded more than 280mm.

Mr Thompson said the March average for the Coast was generally between 150 and 200mm.

Flood watch: What you can expect from Coast soaking

How the downpour has impacted major development estates

“There’s typically one or two periods of heavy rainfall for March,” Mr Thompson said.

Since 9am Tuesday, 36mm fell at Mt Tinbeerwah, 23mm at Tewantin, 12mm at Glass House Mountains, 11mm at Nambour and 6mm at Pelican Waters.

Mr Thompson said the next week was looking clear.

“It’s pretty much all gone,” he said.

