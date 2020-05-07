Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Politics

A 'clear roadmap' out of lockdown is due tomorrow

7th May 2020 7:17 PM

The Prime Minister will outline a "three-step framework" for easing restrictions at the national meeting tomorrow.

Despite the fact that decisions around restrictions in each state and territory will be left to respective leaders, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the prime minister will try to shape their final decisions.

"If we're being honest, I think the federal government would like things to be back to normal a bit quicker and businesses to reopen," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said what he "expects" to come from the meeting is a "clear roadmap out, with clear stages".

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1454 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 224 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat A Sunshine Coast couple were given the fright of their lives when a slithery stowaway made a surprise appearance on the Noosa River. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings

        School’s in again for Preps and year Oners

        premium_icon School’s in again for Preps and year Oners

        News School’s in for now as classes look set to return to full house by end of the...

        Five businesses you can buy today for under $100k

        premium_icon Five businesses you can buy today for under $100k

        Business Here are five businesses you can buy today for under $100,000