Clear run for Lake Macdonald water controls

KEEP IT CLEAR: Taking care of Lake Macdonald starts on local properties.

KEEP IT CLEAR: Taking care of Lake Macdonald starts on local properties.

WHEN you have to try and protect the environmental integrity of 9000 football fields, you can use all the help you can muster.

That is why the Cooroy Area Residents Association is helping promote the Lake Macdonald Water Supply Catchment Protection Program run by Seqwater and Noosa and District Landcare.

The program brings landholders and local experts together to share knowledge and find ways to prevent sediment, nutrients and pathogens such as livestock faeces from entering the lake.

It is also an opportunity for landholders to improve the productivity and health of their properties. The catchment is an important drinking water source in the South East Queensland Water Grid and is connected to a series of tributaries.

The program gives landholders the opportunity to learn more about catchment management, share local knowledge and receive financial assistance and support to implement water quality improvement strategies on their properties.

Activities include waterway management practices, waterway fencing, waterway re-vegetation and erosion management. Landholders are also encouraged to target weed control against threats like cat's claw creeper vine, madeira vine and the invasive woody weed Chinese celtis.

The program emphasises the importance of properly mainteningseptic systems to minimise the risk of surface and groundwater contamination. Check out the Noosa Council's website noosa.qld.gov.au/waste-

water-treatment/disposal.

For more information contact project officer Ilana Kelly on 5485 2155 or: projects4@noosa

landcare.org.