Clear sailing for council visit as oysters are served up

SAILING IN: Cr Frank Pardon with Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club vice-commodore Russell Witt and Cr Joe Jurisevic at the special Boreen Point council meeting.

THE waters of Lake Cootharaba were fairly calm on Thursday night as Noosa Council came to the serene retreat of Boreen Point and there were few ill winds as the locals gathered in the sailing club.

Rather than bend the ears of Mayor Tony Wellington and five of his councillors to bleeding point, the reception was polite and friction-free.

Not even the confessions of Cr Frank Pardon about how his descendant basically pillaged the once-bountiful oysters beds in Noosa River could stir up the likes of retired professional fisherman Trevor Clarey.

At the meeting the council voted to approve the trial of 15 sites for new oyster reefs to help improve fish diversity.

"Cheekily I get involved in this particular project ... I proposed they build oyster reefs right across Lake Cootharaba so Trevor Clarey can snag his nets on them,” Cr Pardon said.

"I was overruled by far more sensible people for the location of the 15 oyster reefs. Trevor, as we know, is a local fisherman with a lot of history here. And the history of my family, interesting enough, was my great-great-uncle (skippered) the Culgoa.

"He took millions of oysters out of the Noosa River and took them to Moreton Bay.”

The Culgoa is listed as a steamer that twice weekly carried goods from Noosa to Brisbane.

Cr Pardon said while his descendant "wrecked the place, I'm part of the council that's having a look at putting some of the stuff back and improving it”.