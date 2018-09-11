Clear up confusion on mulga as fodder

David Littleproud has called for the Queensland Labor Government to clear up confusion around its land clearing laws.

MINISTER for Agriculture David Littleproud has called for the Queensland Labor Government to clear up confusion around its land clearing laws, which many farmers say stop them from using mulga as a feed source.

"Farmers in western Queensland have pushed mulga to use as a feed source for stock during drought for generations,” Minister Littleproud said.

"Now they tell me they've had a third of that feed source cut during this drought by the Queensland Labor Government. Losing that much input would hurt any business in any industry.”

Mr Littleproud said the Queensland Minister Anthony Lynham told him it was incorrect and he takes him for face value.

"If this is the case, then I ask him to take Jackie Trad, the real architect of these laws, and Premier Palaszczuk to go out and sit at farmers' kitchen tables and explain it to them.

"Tell them they've nothing to fear from feeding mulga scrub to their stock. Talk to them face-to-face,” he said. .

If Queensland farmers can continue to farm the way they have for generations then fantastic, tell them about it.

"They need to go and sit down with people like Jacquie and Cameron Tickell, from Rylstone in Charleville, and clear up the confusion, if that's what it is.”