Clear water the secret to our store of well being

WATER CELBRATION: The Noosa Festival of Water at Lake Macdonald is gearing up to promote one of our lifestyle mainstays as organisers present - the main attraction.

NOOSA has long known the best way to protect the overall environment is to safeguard the water quality of the Noosa River and lakes system.

And there have been few better ways to raise public awareness on preserving the natural flows than the Noosa Festival of Water which will be showcased again at Lake Macdonald on June 25.

Festival coordinator Debbie Seal of the Mary River Catchment Coordina- tion Committee said back in 2005 the initial impetus for the festival was water quality and environmental care around Lake Macdonald.

"Today the festival has evolved to become an annual showcase of our region's ecological attributes with a primary aim of improving community awareness of how each of us can play a part protecting and preserv- ing our environment in our day to day lives,” she said.

"The festival provides great opportunities to connect with experts involved with land, water and wildlife management. "

Debbie said kids' activities have a Biosphere focus, are free and include a fishing clinic, water sports, wildlife exhibits, art activities and boat trips across Lake Macdonald to learn about the Mary River cod breeding program.

Each year local artists provide entertainment in the amphitheatre with food and refreshments available from vendors as they walk around the stunning lakeside and Botanic Gardens setting.

This year there will be a chance to win a weekend at Peppers Resort, Noosa, courtesy of Noosa Tourism. The Catch and Release Bass Fishing Competition hosted by the Lake Macdonald Fish Stocking group starts at 6.30am at Mary River Cod Park. Registration forms are available from the Noosa Festival of Water websites.

The MRCCC and Noosa Landcare organise the Noosa Festival of Water with a legion of community organisations working behind the scenes.

The event is supported by Noosa Council with sponsors including Seqwater, Unitywater and the Cooroy Bendigo Community Bank. For more information the MRCCC on 5482 4766