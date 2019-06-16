Clearing in Noosa and the Coast a real killer

ANIMAL TOLL: This brushtail possum joey is under care by the local Wilvos.

CALLS to the WILVOS hotline are always an indication of the impacts of developments around our region.

It is not difficult to deduce where development is occurring.

Even small blocks of bushland house a multitude of species. Clearing of this bush then means more dead animals on roads nearby.

Travelling through the maze of cars and domestic pets in search of a new suitable environment is not easy.

There just isn't enough bushland left to compensate for the merciless decimation of wildlife habitat.

Wildlife in established areas do not welcome new populations coming in to share their meagre food and housing.

With these stresses, the health of our native animals is negatively impacted.

Wildlife carers have seen the increase in dermatitis in possums over the past years.

If members of the public notify rescue organisations and wildlife hospitals about this disease it can be treated on site if an animal is returning daily to the property, or alternatively be trapped and treated at a wildlife facility.

Early intervention is the secret, so please call if you see a possum on your property with any fur loss or infection around the face or rump.

Even if a possum is euthanased it is saved from incredible pain.

If there is a joey in the pouch, this one can be saved.

In the early years of Australia's development as a nation the land was cleared for grazing and crops.

Fortunately, heavy machinery wasn't around to hasten the process.

Otherwise Australia would probably all be desert by now, with even more native animals being declared extinct. In those days the importance of retaining vegetation on our planet was not understood.

It was ignorance of the facts. Now it is ignorance of the people - ignorance and greed.

Small pathetic corridors are left to placate those who are concerned about the future of our unique native animals.

These corridors then become the dinner table for predator species.

What does it take to make people actually care?

Donna Brennan

Wildlife Volunteers Assoc

HOTLINE: 5441 6200 www.wilvos.org.au