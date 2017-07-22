Clearing the way for a restored Sunshine bush

NOOSA Bush, Beach and Creek Care volunteers have begun an ambitious three-year project to restore wet littoral forest on Heathland Dr at Sunshine Beach.

Work has started this month by the group at Cooloosa St, between Hill St roundabout and the traffic lights at St Thomas More in Sunshine Beach on Heathland Dr.

"We would be most grateful if we could garner some community support in this huge undertaking,” spokeswoman Yanni van Zijl said.

"Our first day's effort filled three pink skips of feral weeds, a mattress, two bikes and several tyres. This project area is a severely degraded wet littoral forest.”

Yanni said rehabilitating this ecosystem will re-establish habitat for the vulnerable wallum frogs, aquatic life and the glossy black cockatoos as they replant as they go.

"Native vegetation has been displaced by invasive weeds, all strata of native vegetation is threatened, degraded and increasingly being smothered by weed vines, in particular white morning glory. Many of the weeds are introduced as garden escapees.

All tools and tuition are provided followed by a morning tea.

Working bees will be held the first Thursday 8-10.30am and the third Sunday monthly. Phone Jill on 0412 359 500