Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

FISHING Noosa's Bill Watson has put together a moving tribute to one of Noosa's gentlemen fishing characters on You Tube.

Bill said he first met Cliff 'Cliffy' Grey at Munna Beach "about five years ago while photographing the sunrise for our Facebook and website pages” and found him a lovely guy dedicated to his craft of coaxing great bream, flathead and the like on to his line.

"He came up to Noosa every winter and stayed at the caravan park for about three months,” Bill said.

"Golf, bowls and fishing were his passion and he made the most of his annual visit.

"I always made a point each year of featuring at least one of Cliff's catches in our Noosa News fishing report and I think he was quietly pleased with his local celebrity status.

"He had a great sense of humour and ticked me off last year for mentioning in the report that he was 88-years-old.

"Told me the 'girls' thought he was a lot younger and he didn't want them thinking otherwise.”

Bill said: "Sadly, his visit here last year was his last and he never made it back to Noosa, passing away on Sunday at Mornington in Victoria.”

Bill's final hook to Cliffy: "Rest in peace mate.”

You can watch Bill's moving piece on

ttps://www.youtube.com/

watch?v=fkFHSGBea

DY&t=11s with the background music for the video of Not Forgotten by Dan Lebowitz.

Peter Gardiner