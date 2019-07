EROSION: It's deja vu at Noosa Main Beach as recent huge swell has once again striped sand from the beach.

EROSION: It's deja vu at Noosa Main Beach as recent huge swell has once again striped sand from the beach. Caitlin Zerafa

NOOSA is in danger of being swamped by climate change in the next 80 years with council warning up to 2000 residential and tourist lots could be impacted by storm tidal surges.

Council's key environmental experts are warning Noosa is part of a southeast Queensland global warming hot spot and councillors are set to vote to issue a climate emergency declaration.

