Climate is right for listening to locals

FEEDBACK: Input from locals will help protect the Noosa coastline and the river.
LOCALS are being asked to think about about how Noosa Council should tackle possible impacts from climate change especially in at-risk areas like the Noosa River and the coastal areas.

This community input in the first quarter of the year will form and important part of finalising the Noosa River Plan and the Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings said: "It's important that we understand how the natural hazards we already face here in Noosa could be exacerbated by a changing climate, so that ultimately, we can work out which ways council and the community might respond.”

"As we develop the Climate Change Adaptation Plan we'll be considering how various coastal flooding and erosion scenarios may affect different sections of the community, and we'll be calling for suggestions as to how we might reduce these risks.

"Consultation carried out during a six-month community jury held on the topic in 2015 has helped shape the draft Noosa River Plan, together with further research and community input into the original plan.

"It heralds in a new era of catchment management.

"We'd like to hear what the community thinks about the draft plan, whether anything is missing and what the main priorities for managing the river should be.”

Public feedback will also be sought on the Noosaville Foreshore Land Use Master Plan, which was developed with significant community input last year.

Ms Rawlings said the clear sentiment from that feedback was the plan should protect the foreshore's open spaces for low-key recreational enjoyment by the public.

Council will seek feedback from the community on all of these significant projects early this year.

To have a say as each project opens for consultation visit yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au.

Noosa News

