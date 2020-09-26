Climate protest hits home for Coast MP

Logan Costa and his team speak with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton about her climate change commitment.

Logan Costa and his team speak with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton about her climate change commitment.

Noosaville climate activist Logan Costa says he is not prepared to sit back and watch his future be dominated by catastrophic events.

After months spent in COVID-19 lockdowns Mr Costa, 20, was excited by the chance to rally outside Noosa MP Sandy Bolton’s electoral office on Friday to demand a serious state investment in renewable energy sources.

Lines in the Coast sand for climate action

Council’s new line in the sand for Noosa

The environment management and law student is a member of the Australian Youth Climate Coalition which is railing against the latest federal threat to invest in power generation through natural gas if the states don’t commit to replacing coal fired stations by 2033.

“They’re trying to push it as a transition fuel but we just don’t think that’s necessary when you’re locking yourself into a dirty fuel for another few decades,” Mr Costa said.

The Noosa climate action rally yesterday outside MP Sandy Bolton's office.

“We want to make sure that no state or federal politician is investing any money in gas,” he said.

He worries about the knock-on effects of climate change.

“That’s definitely what motivates me to be involved in this sort of thing is … that it (the future) is so uncertain,” Mr Costa said.

“It’s not just obviously the environmental impacts, which are so profound, it’s also the humanitarian themes like the affect it’s going to have on our health care system, that’s going to have on the refugee crisis.”

He said the #CleanRecovery day of action was targeting eight key seats in the lead-up to the Queensland election, with actions also taking place in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Bundaberg, McPherson, Chatsworth and Everton.

“We see crossbenchers like Sandy Bolton as playing a critical role in getting action on climate change,” Mr Costa said.

“We believe she is generally supportive but we definitely think she could be more ambitious and do a little more.

“We need more MP’s like Sandy using their decision making power to stand up for young people’s future.”

Mr Costa thought Labor’s $500 million renewables investment through its CleanCo Queensland body was a great first step, but all parties needed to do more.

He said co-ordinated large-scale climate protests had proven difficult in recent months so Friday’s effort was part of a campaign of “lots and lots of smaller events to save our country”.