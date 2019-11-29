Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_PROTEST_29NOV19
Environment

Climate protesters storm MP’s office

by Mark Zita and Brendan Radke
29th Nov 2019 11:32 AM
ABOUT 50 people have staged a protest outside Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch's officer to take a stand against climate change.

The protests are part of a national push by youth following the Federal Government's response to the bushfire crisis.

Activists said the wanted the government to increase its support for indigenous land management and rural fire brigades, cease energy projects that use fossil fuels and shift to renewable energy projects.

School Strike 4 Climate has held a climate change protest outside Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch's electorate office on Mulgrave Road. University student Garrett Swearingen helped organise the protest, which was attended by about 50 people. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
University student and organiser Garrett Swearingen said with the recent bushfires, disasters would only worsen due to climate change.

"For myself as a young person … I don't want to live in a future where we have out of control bushfires, huge cyclones, constant drought and there's no food or water," Mr Swearingen said.

"That's not the future I want to live in."

Mr Swearingen also said Cairns' youth had a strong interest and passion about climate change.

"Any time I talk to a young person, they're always keen to sign petitions about renewable energy," he said.

School Strike 4 Climate has held a climate change protest outside Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch's electorate office on Mulgrave Road. University student Garrett Swearingen helped organise the protest, which was attended by about 50 people. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
He said the Federal Government had a big role to play in addressing the climate crisis.

"They have the power to affect business and consumer decisions in ways that individuals can't," Mr Swearingen said.

People who attended the protest included students, workers, wildlife workers and emergency services personnel.

