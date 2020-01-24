Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Extinction Rebellion activists protested in Melbourne's CBD in October. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Extinction Rebellion activists protested in Melbourne's CBD in October. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
News

Climate protesters to disrupt Aus Open tonight

by Brianna Travers
24th Jan 2020 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of climate protesters will again disrupt Melbourne outside the Australian Open tonight.

Notorious protest group Extinction Rebellion will meet at 5pm in Birrarung Marr and hold a silent vigil, taping their mouths shut, to "show outrage and express grief" about Australia's climate in the wake of recent bushfires.

RMIT academic and Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Dr Catherine Strong said the protest would be "non-disruptive" and she did not anticipate violence to unfold.

"Police know we are going ahead and they know we are not intending to do anything disruptive," Dr Strong said.

"Extinction Rebellion is committed to taking a nonviolent approach.

"We are trying to call attention to the Australian summer which is going to change under the climate emergency.

"We are seeing the slow destruction of the Australian summer as we have known and loved it."

It comes as violent climate protesters caused trouble outside the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in October.

Police were forced to deploy capsicum spray and arrests dozens to quell the rowdy group.

Extinction Rebellion have asked attendees to wear professional clothes or work uniforms to show the cross-section of society they represent.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
australian open climate change climate protesters editors picks extinction rebellion tennis

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        premium_icon Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        News Why don’t we educate our children about what happened on January 26 before we start painting their faces green and gold.

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.

        Kemps call on ‘good old’ Aussie help

        premium_icon Kemps call on ‘good old’ Aussie help

        News A Cooroibah family ‘devastated’ after losing their home to a bushfire are hoping...

        New lager to provide ray of sunshine

        New lager to provide ray of sunshine

        News A local brewery will release a new lager this Australia Day weekend to help raise...