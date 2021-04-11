Climber urges safety after Mt Ngungun tragedy

File photo: A young man died after a rock climbing incident at Mount Ngungun, Glass House Mountains, on Saturday, April 10.

It is a sport rapidly growing in popularity but a rock climber has warned accidents do happen even to those with experience.

A young man died on Saturday afternoon after he fell 40m in a rock climbing incident at Mt Ngungun, Glass House Mountains.

The mountain was closed throughout the afternoon for a large rescue operation involving paramedics being winched down to assess the man, however he died as a result of his injuries.

Climber of more than three decades Martin Worth was climbing at Mount Ngungun on Saturday morning.

While he did not witness the incident and was climbing in a different area, he said the man involved was experienced.

Mr Worth, who operates an adventure tour company that offers rock climbing at Mt Ngungun, said accidents can happen even to those with experience.

"If you do know what you're doing and you're abiding by all the safety protocols then it's really quite safe," he said.

"But even experienced rock climbers have accidents.

"The best way not to have an accident is to learn the ropes so to speak.

"If you're new, try it with someone who is a professional or join a rock climbing club."

Sunshine Coast police district duty officer acting Senior Sergeant Jimmy Driver said it was a "harrowing" incident.

He said the co-ordinator of a nearby climbing group that witnessed the incident provided the initial first aid.

Senior Sergeant Driver said the woman stayed with the young man until Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

"The mountain this afternoon was extremely busy," Senior Sergeant Driver said.

"It was a harrowing event.

"People were shaken and traumatised by the incident which occurred well in view of multiple people."