Clinic welcomes experienced, passionate chiropractor

IN LINE: Lachlan Hooper is the newest chiropractor at Laguna Bay Chiropractic. Caitlin Zerafa

LAGUNA Bay Chiropractic is home to a new chiropractor with a passion for sport.

Dr Lachlan Hooper recently moved to Noosa from Brisbane and with seven years as a working chiropractor under his belt is ready for his next challenge.

"There's lots of sports here which I'm really keen to get into," he said.

"I'm hoping to specialise in treating sports men and women."

On top of an already five-year university degree, Dr Hooper studied a further two years to become a sports chiropractor. He is also a level 1 medical professional with Titleist Performance Institute for golf and a level 1 strength and conditioning coach and was appointed as Queensland Chairman for Sports Chiropractic Australia from 2017-2019.

As an associate chiropractor here in Noosa, Dr Hooper is looking forward to working with locals.

"It sounds cliche, but helping people is probably what gives me the kick and the relationships you form would also be another big one."

"Patients become friends and you feel like you are looking after family."

He said with longer appointment times than most chiropractic clinics it gives a great opportunity to work with the patient to treat a problem.

Dr Hooper said while most patients go to a chiropractor for neck or back issues, they can treat a variety of other conditions.

"Chiropractors don't just work on the spine, we can look at shoulders, elbows, wrists and hands, hips, knees, ankles."

"We are getting better as a profession at managing those areas and if (people) are struggling down other avenues that it's an option."

For more call 54741473.