Menu
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

More Stories

clive palmer crime editors picks federal election 2019 polling booths voting

Top Stories

    A vote of thanks for local helpers in Noosa

    A vote of thanks for local helpers in Noosa

    News Queensland Day awards for Noosa's salt of the earth

    Avocado 'no brown' innovation a winner

    Avocado 'no brown' innovation a winner

    News Technology stops smashed avo going brown for 10 days

    Everything you need to know for Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    Everything you need to know for Noosa Food and Wine Festival

    News Helpful tips to make your Festival Village experience easy

    Where to make election mark

    Where to make election mark

    News Where to vote in Noosa and surrounds