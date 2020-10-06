Clive Palmer favoured to buy Noosa nudist resort

Clive Palmer in Cairns for the Titanic II dinner at the Pullman Cairns International. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Clive Palmer in Cairns for the Titanic II dinner at the Pullman Cairns International. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

We could be seeing a whole lot more of Clive Palmer, with online betting site Sportsbet pricing up the billionaire businessman as favourite to buy a Coast nudist retreat.

The larger-than-life mining magnate and politician is the shortest odds to buy the Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat, at $3.50.

Nudist retreat owner reveals all ahead of cheeky sale

I spent the day at a nudist resort, here's what happened

Securing the nude resort would add to Mr Palmer's growing Coast property portfolio which includes the former Hyatt Regency Resort and golf course, now known as Coolum Palmer Resort.

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands is $4.50 and Liam Hemsworth, who has bought big in Byron Bay, is next in the market at $5.

Aussie tennis ace Ash Barty is a $21 outsider and Sophie Monk is on $9.00.

"Clive has previously invested in Sunshine Coast properties and we reckon this could be right up his alley," Sportsbet's Rich Hummerston said.

"If he does buy it, then we may have to frame a market for the big fella to appear nude on the property."

Current owner of the Doonan property and naturist advocate Rainer Mueckenberger said he was not concerned who took over the property, but advised it would suit someone who enjoyed their privacy.

"Here everything is confidential. It's safe, secure and private," the German businessman said.

"Whatever you want to do here you can, as long as it is adult-consenting activities."

The property, which go under the hammer in an online auction on November 6, is $1.85 to bring under $1,050,000 and $1.95 to sell for over that amount.

According to the Sportsbet website, bets will be settled on a person from the list announced to have purchased the property located at 2 Livistona Dve Doonan at auction.

All bets are void if there is no result by November 6.