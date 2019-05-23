Close shaves that help to save lives at Peregian Springs

THEY all braved the shave to raise more than $20,400 for the Leukaemia Foundation, but none of the St Andrew's Anglican College students and teachers were more grateful than Felicity Greenbank.

Felicity led a St Andrew's team to bravely shave, cut or wax for the 2019 World's Greatest Shave.

"Dad was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2016,” she said.

"Over the next nine months, he had six cycles of chemotherapy. His hair began falling out in clumps after the first cycle.

"Dad asked me to shave it off and this was a really emotional part of our journey because he always had a lot of hair. He even had a 'fro when he met mum, so losing his hair was like losing part of his identity.”

Though now in remission, Felicity said her dad is still rebuilding his strength after a stem cell transplant.

"It took much more recovery than we could have ever anticipated. The more we can help other families who are going through this horrendous time, the better.”

At the Peregian Spring College, Mal again shaved his head after raising almost $3000 for cancer research.

"I am so incredibly proud of my dad, and I couldn't let him go through it alone,” Felicity said

The rest of the team was Bree Loli, Jack Bowen, Huxton Smith, Luke Harding, Chelsea Phillips, Tatum Attias, Alex Eldridge, Charlie Hallett, Zahlia Terlich and Evony Elley.

Bree is a teacher who teamed up with her husband Zorro to shave their heads in honour of her father-in-law, who passed last year from cancer.

Teacher Mitch Sokolowski had his legs waxed after being voted in by students of the house that donated the most money.