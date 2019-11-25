Clothing to get you thrown off flight

There are several dramatic things passengers have done to get booted from a flight.

But it's not only wild outbursts and violent behaviour that can have you escorted off a plane - it could also be due to an unfortunate choice of clothing.

A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent.

The worker raised the issue on a long list of do's and don't's to help travellers.

"Don't wear shirts with obscene words," they wrote.

"We can't board you to the aeroplane with a shirt that says a bad word. You will probably have to change it as it might offend another passenger."

If you don't believe it really happens, you're wrong.

This passenger was kicked off a flight in the UK for this outfit.

In an infamous case in 2015, a university student in the United States was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight in St Louis, Missouri because of the word "f***ing" emblazoned on his T-shirt.

Daniel Podolsky's shirt was an advertisement for the comedy series Broad City and he'd been allowed to fly with it on a previous flight from Dallas, but it became an issue when the flight made an unscheduled stop due to bad weather in St Louis, Fox News reported at the time.

It's not the only item of clothing that has landed travellers in trouble.

Earlier this year, a Gold Coast woman said she was "slut-shamed" by Jetstar after staff allegedly told her her outfit of a black, cropped singlet, loose, beige pants and a pair of sandals was "inappropriate".

A woman claimed Jetstar ‘slut-shamed’ her when she boarded wearing this outfit.

In March, a woman was told her low-cut top was "causing offence" on a flight with now-defunct Thomas Cook Airlines.

In July, a woman was kicked off a flight with Spanish airline Vueling because she appeared to be wearing a low-cut swimsuit. The airline said the woman's "abusive" response to staff was what got her ultimately removed from the plane.

The same month, a British mum was told by easyJet staff her partially see-through top was unsuitable as children were on-board the plane, and she was kicked off. A similar thing happened to a doctor attempting to board an American Airlines flight in June.

Last month, a passenger claimed she'd seen a family get kicked off a Jetstar flight in Queenstown because the little boy with them wasn't wearing shoes. Many airlines stipulate in their terms and conditions they reserve the right to refuse passengers who aren't wearing shoes.

The worker shared tips on how to make the check-in process as painless as possible. Picture: iStock

The gate agent on the Reddit thread offered some other tips to travellers checking in for their flights.

They warned that gate agents were allowed to stop people from boarding the plane if they were drunk.

They also recommended international travellers arrive at the airport three hours before their flight, take electronics out of their checked baggage, and make sure they only try to board with the allowed quantity of liquids.

"You have no idea how many people come back with their liquor asking if we can bring back their luggage," they said, saying it wasn't possible for bags to "come back" after being checked in.