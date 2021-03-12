Menu
Lexi White and Summer Kelly make the most of a wet day in Mooloolaba. Picture: Lachie Millard
Weather

Cloudy, wet weather clears in time for weekend

Maddie Manwaring
12th Mar 2021 10:53 AM
This week’s wet weather is set to clear in time for the weekend before returning on Monday with rain and thunderstorms on the cards.

The weather bureau forecasts a top of 28C on Friday with a high to medium chance of showers falling across the region and a possible thunderstorm over the hinterland.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the chance of showers would decrease on Friday leading into the weekend before the rain returned early next week.

“The amount of rain next week will depend on a low pressure system which could blow our way,” she said.

“The temperatures will be due to cold air coming through from inland, a cold front impacting the southern states earlier (could) come through next week.”

The bureau predicts a top of 29C on the weekend with light winds and the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm over the hinterland on Saturday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high chance of rainfall between 10-25mm and a possible storm, likely to hit in the afternoon and evening.

The temperatures will drop on Tuesday, which could result in a maximum of 25C and a high chance of rainfall.

Weekend weather forecasts:

Caloundra: Saturday – 29C, Sunday – 30C

Maleny: Saturday – 27C, Sunday – 29C

Nambour: Saturday – 29C, Sunday – 30C

Maroochydore: Saturday – 29C, Sunday – 29C

Noosa Heads: Saturday – 29C, Sunday – 29C

