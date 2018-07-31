Menu
Tennis Under 9 runner-uUp Sonny Bateup, winner Joshua Lo, Under 11 runner-up Aiden Martin and winner Tiama Bell.
Sport

Club aces its starter comp with really good form

31st Jul 2018 6:11 AM

THE Tewantin Tennis Club has aced the hosting of Tennis Australia's Sunshine Coast Junior Development Series Tournament for the third year running.

The event saw 83 players entered from all over the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and New Zealand as they eye a playing career.

The Junior Development Series tournaments are entry level standard designed for the junior tennis player's first introduction into tournament tennis.

Tewantin professional Daniel Carroll said the event was played in great spirit and skill.

"For an entry-level tournament, the standard was exceptional,” Carroll said.

"Special thanks to the group of volunteers who helped produce such an exciting event.”

The Sunshine Coast hosts nine of these events throughout the year.

The series is broken up into regions throughout Queensland and Australia.

The age groups consist of Under 9, U11, U13, U15 and U17 boys and girls. The U9 and U11 events use a modified ball to allow players a taste of tournament life from a younger age.

Anyone interested in playing social tennis, having some lessons or perhaps sponsoring the JDS event in 2019 can phone Daniel on 0421328384.

