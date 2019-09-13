Club gets a little ‘animated’

A BUNCH of real animals has invaded the space of Cooroy Golf Club.

The Cooroy Golf Club Management Committee suggested a new look promotions campaign including a facelift to acknowledge the 84 years the club has been in existence and the committee invited enthusiastic artists from the Creative Artists Group at Noosa Arts and Crafts to paint a mural on the face of the club house.

Designed by Gabi Dick, with a theme to acknowledge wildlife on the course and the early platypus emblem of the club, and drawn up by Annelise Howes, the mural consists of a caricature golf buggy painted by Dave Gilbert and Don Clelland; a great platypus painted by Jill Harris; a nearby startled possum painted by Tricia Bradford; a giant kookaburra painted by Annelise Howes; and a reminder to golfers to keep their tempers with a golf club wrapped around a tree by Tricia Bradford.

Several bunkers and water hazards complete the design.

Managed by club secretary Andrew Dick and his wife Gabi, both of whom worked tirelessly, blocking in a background with the help of Don Clelland and reproducing projected outlines the evening prior to painting.

The exercise took two fun filled days applying paint to walls, clothing, hands and faces in spite of a freezing wind that dried the paint on the brushes before it could be used, using paint donated by Resene from Paint Right Noosaville with the help of Kim who suggested and help select the materials and scaffolding kindly lent by Ron ad Grant.

Cooroy Golf Club Manager Wayne Paston initially looked on apprehensively but was delighted with the final results.