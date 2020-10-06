Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

As Sunshine Coast rugby league team Beerwah Bulldogs prepare for battle in the Brisbane-based grand final on the weekend, another Coast team is left to ponder what could have been.

When it was announced earlier in the year the Sunshine Coast Rugby League Competition would not go ahead due to COVID restrictions, Coast clubs immediately looked for alternative ways to get their players on the paddock.

Like the Bulldogs, the Noosa Pirates put in a request to play in the Brisbane Rugby League Division 1 competition.

Sadly for the Pirates, they were denied an opportunity to compete in the Brisbane comp.

To add salt into the wound, they have had to watch on as their Coast-counterparts were not only welcomed into the Brisbane league, but have overcome all before them to line up in this weekend's grand final.

Pirates' Division 1 coach and club general manager Brett Winkler was full of accolades for the Beerwah team.

"I am really happy for Beerwah to make the grand final and for Jordan Meads as coach," he said.

"It is great to see a Sunshine Coast team doing well in Brisbane."

News of Beerwah reaching the big dance in a strong Brisbane competition has only fuelled the fire for the Pirates coach in 2021.

"It was a real shame we couldn't have been there but that's how it goes," Winkler said.

"We would have had a very competitive outfit that I am sure would have definitely given them a run for their money.

"We will have to wait to 2021, hopefully to see how we go."