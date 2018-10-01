Club sponsors' beach brekky

SUPPORTERS and sponsors of Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club gathered for a breakfast overlooking the beach last Friday thanking them for their contribution.

The breakfast, provided by the Surf Club Restaurant, gave club members an opportunity to mingle with local politicians, businesses and groups who commit funding or supplies.

NHSLSC sponsorship committee's Donald McKill was the morning's MC and thanked guests for their continued support.

"You, the sponsors, are a massive contribution to what goes on at the club,” he said.

"It allows us to put resources on the beach the we otherwise might no be able to.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien injects funding back into the club and thinks it is great to see so many businesses that give back.

"Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club is really a part of the social and economic fabric of the region,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This is a big family, this club, and so many people show their support from Madill's to Tom Offerman or Boost Juice to Bakers Delight.”

The breakfast was held in the newly refurbished surf club and was a great way to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, this Sunday more than 600 nippers will get back on the beach for another season.