Club tees off: ‘We need this development to stay in game’

Helping keep the game alive in Cooroy with a 200 plus membership injection.

For the Cooroy Golf Club a partnership with a $20 million resort style retirement village in golfing terms is the equivalent of making the cut in a major, and a means of avoiding the economic rough.

And club secretary Andrew Dick has teed off publicly to clear up any public misconceptions surrounding developer GemLife’s role in the day-to-day running of the $2.2 million new clubhouse they intend to build onsite beside a 246-unit residential village.

“Importantly, the golf course will continue to be owned and operated by the Cooroy Golf Club,” Mr Dick said.

“GemLife would not have any involvement in the operation and management of the club.

“The Cooroy Golf Club has been experiencing a decline in membership due to an ageing membership base,” he said.

Mr Dick said GemLife has guaranteed 246 new golf memberships, or one for every dwelling in the GemLife resort for a period of 10 years.

Mr Dick said the GemLife deal soon to go before Noosa Council provides the elected councillors with the chance to assist in securing a sustainable economic future for the club with benefits ultimately flowing onto members and the broader community.

“The Cooroy Golf Club management committee have invited the Noosa councillors to view the proposal and the committee look forward to them gaining an understanding of the advantages for the club and to the community,” he said.

The development application is for 11.08ha of land next to the Cooroy Golf Club with 9.25ha proposed on vacant land and 1.83 ha is on golf course land.

Part of the benefits to the club include the clubhouse, pro shop, golf buggy storage for 40 carts, new sealed 100 space cark park and a new entry road as well as course improvements.

There would also be a new full-size commercial kitchen and dining/function areas at the new clubhouse opening up the opportunity to host community functions such as weddings.

Mr Dick said the course upgrades will enhance the All Abilities golf program which supports local people with disabilities and mental health challenges.

He said the club has proudly championed this program for the past eight years.

“They meet every week to play golf and it includes a program on environmental educational, under the leadership of a dedicated group of volunteers,” he said.

Club manager Wayne Patston said all the GemLife commitments to the club have been workshopped with the club for more than a year.

“GemLife commissioned a golf course designer to redesign the course to ensure an 18-hole course is maintained,” Mr Patston said.

“The Cooroy Golf Club is a not-for-profit organisation and the opportunity that this proposal provides for the club and wider community is unique, so of course we look forward to council’s approval.

“It would be extremely unfortunate for the club to miss out on this unparalleled opportunity,” Mr Patston said.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie has already announced his group’s opposition to the development.

A range of the grounds for rejecting the application they list include:

– The development would negatively impact on the Myall/Elm streets intersection and further exacerbate the parking problem in the Cooroy CBD,” Mr Ritchie said.

– There is no need for the proposed rezoning for retirement housing, since Cooroy already has two retirement residential/resort living establishments.

– Under the New Noosa Plan, land opposite the site at 125 Myall St, Cooroy is proposed to be zoned community facilities for a residential care facility in the future.

– The proposal was located on land zoned rural and was an inconsistent land use.