Club to re-open December?

BORN AGAIN: The new Sunshine Beach Surf Club building rises from the old.

Work continues at the site of the Sunshine Beach Surf Club, where the old building has been demolished to make way for a brand-new, state-of-the-art building in keeping with its salubrious neighbours in the up-market suburb.

Not that it will change the more down-to-earth, family-friendly and traditional character of the club.

The original target date for re-opening was late November this year, then it crept out to January 2020 — but now the smart money is on a December opening.

NEW LOOK: Impression of the new second floor of Sunshine Beach Surf Club with a view to the bar and restaurant below.

“The great weather has meant [constructor] Evansbuilt have powered ahead with the construction of the new Sunshine Beach Surf Club with the building works all on schedule,” a club spokesperson said.

“August targets are being met with the ‘feature blades’ now in place.

“The second floor conference, function and training floor was completed last Friday.”

In the next few weeks, a visit to Sunshine Beach will see an exciting transition as the roof starts to take shape, the spokesperson said.

“Internally from mid-September, we will see all the tradies firing up as they begin to fit out the interiors, kitchen, bar and lots of amazing new spaces for us all to enjoy.” Despite having no clubhouse, the club has continued as best it can to maintain nippers programs and lifesaving.

You can donate to the club and join or renew your membership by calling 5447 5491.