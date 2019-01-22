Club's new look will impress

Architect impression of the new Sunshine Beach Surf Club, scheduled to open in November.

IT'S a little bit hidden away, but when Sunshine Beach Surf Club re-opens, it's going to host one of the best ocean views on the whole Sunshine Coast stretch.

Not that it didn't already have a great view; it's just that, from November, you can enjoy it in even better luxury than before.

The club is closing on Sunday February 3 for a complete re-build, the old clubhouse and lifesaving facilities all showing their age - and patching things up simply doesn't work any more.

"Our magnificent ocean vista is enhanced with the re-positioning of the building,” club operations manager Tim Johnson said.

"On the ground floor we are providing a larger bar service area and new, varied eating/dining/pub/gaming

/social areas, with distinct styles in each area, allowing you to tailor your experience at the club to your needs.”

Artist's impression of the club's new seaside deck.

Upstairs will provided a dedicated multi-purpose training/function room, "that will be the envy of the coast”, Mr Johnson said.

"It will be available for community groups, corporate use, weddings and formals - it will add a jewel to our crown,” he said.

The new club design will reflect Sunshine Beach's position as the most prestige and expensive suburb on the Sunshine Coast - but at the same time, it will remain home to all the traditional surf club imperatives: its members, lifesaving services, nippers' programs, its neighbours, and that old magic surf culture.

Artist's impression of the new club deck.

"We feel the spirit of our local Sunshine Beach community has been captured and reflected in the design,” Mr Johnson said.

"We are confident we will continue to be an integral part of the Sunshine Beach Village.”

Meanwhile, the club will be serving lunch, dinner and bar service from the front lawn, hiring a fully equipped container kitchen while construction of the club takes place.