CMC Rocks officially cancels 2020 event

ORGANISERS of the hugely popular CMC Rocks have announced the festival will not be going ahead this year.

After the Australian Government banned events with more than 500 people due to the coronavirus, it was hoped the hugely popular event could be rescheduled in October.

In a statement, organisers said: "Despite our very best efforts to move CMC Rocks QLD to later in the year, we have had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event altogether.

"As you can imagine, we are beyond disappointed for everyone involved; our artists, suppliers, staff and team, but most of all our loyal fans.

"With no certainty in the current climate, and the situation changing daily, we are unable to deliver the festival we'd like for our CMC Rocks family this year.

"We'd like to thank our CMC Rocks community for their support and understanding during these challenging times.

"Take care of yourselves, your friends and family, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2021!"

People who had secured tickets are being urged to hold onto them for now.

2020 event and camping tickets will be automatically valid for CMC Rocks QLD 2021, and patrons are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until next year.

Festival dates for 2021 will be confirmed at a later date, along with a brand new artist line-up.

Those who are unable to attend the 2021 event will have the option to request a full refund; Moshtix will be in contact with the account holder when this refund window opens.

However, organisers are urging fans to be patient, saying, "due to the large number of refunds being processed across the industry, refunds are expected to take slightly longer than usual".

In addition, Potts Entertainment, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring also regrettably announce the cancellation of the Miranda Lambert, Introducing Nashville and Seafirth headline concerts, scheduled for this month. Tickets will be automatically refunded for these shows. Once again, fans are asked to be patient, due to the large number of refunds being processed at this time.

However, in good news, promoters are working on rescheduling Kip Moore's Sydney and Melbourne dates for later this year and will be looking to add a show in Queensland.

Fans can stay tuned to the CMC Rocks Facebook page for updates, with shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their tickets for now; all tickets will be valid for the new dates. Those unable to make it to the new dates, will be able to secure a full refund from their original point of purchase.