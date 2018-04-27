Coach keen to share her love of golf

GOLF COACHING: Local coach Ellesha Michie runs clinics and lessons for people of all ages and abilities, sharing her love and experience of the sport.

A FEMALE golf coach is hoping to share her experience and knowledge with locals who want to learn or brush up on their golfing skills.

Ellesha Michie, 27, is a professional golfer and the assistant teaching golf professional at the Noosa-Tewantin Golf Club, where she runs her own business EM Golf.

Golf has been part of her life since she began playing at age four and she has played at both local and state level.

"Dad used to play golf and I used to go and follow him around,” she said.

EM Golf provides specialist golf coaching to people of all ages and abilities, with clinics running throughout the week.

"I just want to share my love of golf,” Ms Michie said.

"It is good for fitness and socialising, and it is a sport you can play for a lifetime rather than something like football where you usually have to stop.”

One of only a few female golf coaches on the Sunshine Coast, she also holds private lessons and strives to provide coaching in a friendly, relaxed environment.

"I like to make sure everyone is comfortable as they can be and work with the skills each individual golfer has.

"Everyone has their flexibility, strengths and weaknesses and I like to see everyone happy, developing and reaching their personal best.”

Ms Michie runs mixed, ladies, junior and school clinics and lessons, and follows up with a personal lesson review so each golfer has a reference point.

"The junior clinics also have games to make it fun. My goal is to be the go-to female golf coach on the Sunshine Coast.”

The clinics are held on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday each week, with clinic prices from $30 and private lessons from $55.

To book or for details, visit www.emgolf.com.au, phone 0411515402 or follow EM Golf on Facebook.