Coaching shuffle: Leading trio seal deals for future

Sunshine Coast football coaches Gareth Thomson, Dan Carew and Kevin A'herne-Evans have all accepted new roles for 2021.

A trio of Sunshine Coast football coaches have cemented some big moves in the leadership department heading into next season.

Among the most high profile, Noosa Lions coach Kevin A'herne-Evans was announced on Saturday to be entering into the A-League coaching ranks as senior assistant coach for the Brisbane Roar.

A'herne-Evans has left his mark across a number of Queensland clubs, winning an NPL Queensland premiership with Brisbane Strikers before leading Noosa Lions to three consecutive Sunshine Coast Premier League premierships in 2017, 2018 and last year, tasting grand final success in 2018.

Noosa are also on track to snare this year's premiership too.

Meanwhile, Beerwah United's Dan Carew has been appointed as Sunshine Coast Fire's senior head coach for next year.

The Fire are making positive progress towards being part of the National Second

Division, a tier below the A-league, in coming years.

There's still a few rounds left, but Fire coach Gareth Thomson has also left his role as mentor of the senior QPL side.

He's set to join Woombye Snakes as a full-time technical director.

While he's already busy with the Snakes putting things in place, Thomson was still working with the Fire's and Peregian College's football side until the end of November.

He held no ill will to Fire, instead praising the club for all the opportunities.

"I'm just looking for a new change after a few good years with the Fire," Thomson said.

"I only have positive things to say about the Fire but I'm looking for something long term I can sink my teeth into.

"I'm still doing some work at the school program but Gary Newcome is finishing off the last couple of (senior) games so I can get my feet into Woombye before the season finishes."

At Woombye, Thomson will be responsible for junior coach and culture development as well as coaching U14 and U18 teams.