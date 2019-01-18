Coal mining threat cools for united Cooran

POWERING ON: Cooran Earth Rights members stuck to their anti-coal stance for a win.

COORAN'S immediate coal threat is dead as Noosa Council welcomed the State Government decision not to renew a northern shire mining exploration permit.

Mayor Tony Wellington praised the hinterland community's efforts, particularly the Cooran Earth Rights group, for its campaign opposing mining exploration in the region.

"Cooran Earth Rights is to be heartily congratulated for raising public awareness of the issue and also for encouraging we politicians to take action,” the mayor said.

"I would also like to acknowledge Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton's efforts within the State Government.”

Last year the council unanimously adopted a position opposing coal and coal seam gas exploration and mining in the shire and Cr Wellington wrote to the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham to advise him of the council position.

He also wrote to the Queensland Coal Assessment Hub, which administers all mining permits asking that the state consider council's position when assessing requests for a mining exploration permit extension.

"Coal exploration, coal mining, coal seam gas exploration and coal seam gas production are not compatible with Noosa's natural environment and lifestyle,” he said.

"Such activities are also in conflict with Noosa Shire's designation as a priority living area.

"Council holds significant concerns about the environmental and social impacts of these activities and I'm pleased the state has acknowledged our community's concerns with the decision not to renew this licence.”

Back in August the Cooran township, the council and Ms Bolton joined in a Declaration Day in Straker Park to proclaim the area a mining-free zone .

Cooran Earth Rights said this was a chance to celebrate Cooran's amazing door-to-door survey, which found 98% of locals want their special patch to be coal and gas field free.